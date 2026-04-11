Two residents hospitalised in lethal Flanders fire

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A fierce fire early Saturday morning destroyed a house on Ravelijnstraat in Oostham, Tessenderlo-Ham, rendering it uninhabitable.

The two residents managed to escape in time but suffered smoke inhalation. Tragically, five pets—two dogs and three cats—perished in the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started due to a lit candle. Emergency services received the alert at around 6:15, after which firefighters from the North Limburg and South-West Limburg response zones arrived to tackle the flames. By the time they reached the scene, the fire was raging in the living room, and the rest of the house was filled with smoke. Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties.

Smoke alarms allowed the residents to evacuate safely, though they were briefly hospitalised for mild smoke poisoning. They have since been discharged. The house suffered extensive damage and has been declared uninhabitable.

Mayor Marc Heselmans of Tessenderlo-Ham stated that the displaced residents are temporarily staying in a bed and breakfast. Social services from the municipality will meet with the residents on Monday to discuss long-term solutions.

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