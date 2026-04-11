Flanders house fire leaves elderly resident in critical condition

Credit: Belga/Dries Luyten

A fire broke out on Friday night in an apartment in Beekstraat, Retie, leaving a 72-year-old resident in critical condition.

Emergency services received a call at about 1:30 reporting smoke at the building. By the time firefighters arrived, around 20 residents had evacuated and were standing outside.

According to a police spokesperson, the resident of the affected apartment was rescued by firefighters and appeared to have tried to extinguish the flames but was overcome by smoke. He was rushed to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire originated in the apartment’s technical room, where the electricity cabinet is located. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to other units.

Investigators, including a forensic lab and a fire expert, examined the scene but found no evidence of foul play.

Related News