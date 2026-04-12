Driver in critical condition after Flanders accident

The Sint-Niklaas police station. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

A driver was critically injured on Sunday morning in Sint-Niklaas after crashing into a parked lorry, the local police confirmed.

The accident took place on the N16 near the on- and off-ramps of the E17 motorway. The car collided with a stationary lorry, but the exact circumstances remain unclear.

The public prosecutor’s office of East Flanders has been informed and has appointed a traffic expert to investigate the incident.

This is the third similar accident in the same area within three weeks. At the end of March, a 19-year-old driver lost her life after crashing into a parked lorry, while in early April, a 53-year-old driver sustained severe injuries in a collision involving several stationary lorries on the N16.

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