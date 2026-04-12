Driver in critical condition after Flanders accident

A driver was critically injured on Sunday morning in Sint-Niklaas after crashing into a parked lorry, the local police confirmed.
The accident took place on the N16 near the on- and off-ramps of the E17 motorway. The car collided with a stationary lorry, but the exact circumstances remain unclear.
The public prosecutor’s office of East Flanders has been informed and has appointed a traffic expert to investigate the incident.
This is the third similar accident in the same area within three weeks. At the end of March, a 19-year-old driver lost her life after crashing into a parked lorry, while in early April, a 53-year-old driver sustained severe injuries in a collision involving several stationary lorries on the N16.