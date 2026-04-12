Sunday 12 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Driver in critical condition after Flanders accident

Sunday 12 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Driver in critical condition after Flanders accident
The Sint-Niklaas police station. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

A driver was critically injured on Sunday morning in Sint-Niklaas after crashing into a parked lorry, the local police confirmed.

The accident took place on the N16 near the on- and off-ramps of the E17 motorway. The car collided with a stationary lorry, but the exact circumstances remain unclear.

The public prosecutor’s office of East Flanders has been informed and has appointed a traffic expert to investigate the incident.

This is the third similar accident in the same area within three weeks. At the end of March, a 19-year-old driver lost her life after crashing into a parked lorry, while in early April, a 53-year-old driver sustained severe injuries in a collision involving several stationary lorries on the N16.

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