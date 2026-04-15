US navy diverts eight tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

US Navy high-speed vessel.© Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Navy photo.

The US Navy has diverted eight oil tankers entering or leaving Iranian ports since the start of an American blockade imposed in retaliation for Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Wall Street Journal.

American forces contacted the ships’ crews via radio and instructed them to alter their courses. All vessels complied, and no boarding operations were necessary, US officials told the media outlet.

Late Tuesday night, Reuters reported that the Chinese-owned oil tanker Rich Starry, sanctioned by the US, was unable to bypass the blockade, citing data from maritime tracking service Kpler.

The ongoing paralysis of the Strait of Hormuz—rooted in tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran—has driven oil prices higher. However, prices fell sharply on Tuesday, dropping below $100 per barrel, with US crude at $91.28 and Brent crude at $94.79, as the market anticipated a revival of negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday local time that talks with Iran could resume this week in Pakistan, which is serving as a mediator in the conflict.

Last weekend, an initial round of discussions led by US Vice President JD Vance, following the implementation of a ceasefire on 8 April, ended without agreement. Vance expressed his determination on Tuesday to push forward negotiations to resolve the conflict.

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