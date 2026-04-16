Three out of four Walloon drivers admit they sometimes park badly

An illustration picture of a parking ticket machine in Brussels, Monday 14 January 2019. Credit: Belga

Nearly three out of four Walloon drivers (72%) admit to occasionally parking their vehicles in a disruptive manner, according to a survey by the Walloon Agency for Road Safety (AWSR) released on Thursday.

The most common instances involve parking too close to pedestrian crossings, on pavements, or double-parking.

To address this issue, the AWSR plans to publish a series of awareness videos on social media throughout April.

The initiative aims to reinforce the importance of parking rules, which are designed to protect vulnerable road users, such as people with reduced mobility, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The survey reveals that nearly half of drivers (45%) admit to parking too close to pedestrian crossings. Alarmingly, 10% confess to having parked directly on a crossing.

More than one in three respondents (36%) admit to parking on pavements. The AWSR underscores that such actions are prohibited, even for brief stops, unless specific signage indicates otherwise.

Additionally, over a quarter of respondents (28%) acknowledge double-parking, which can seriously disrupt traffic flow and increase the risk of accidents.

About one in four drivers (22%) admit to having stopped in areas designated for cyclists, while 13% have parked on cycle lanes.

The AWSR highlights some 2024 statistics on parking violations. A total of 7,606 fines were issued for vehicles parked on pavements, making it the most common infraction.

This was followed by parking in prohibited areas despite signage (6,890 fines) and parking in spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility (1,939 fines).

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