'Strike not over yet, time needed to inform staff,' says Bpost

A post office of BPost in Auderghem, Brussels, Tuesday, 05 May 2020. Credit: Belga

The strike at Bpost is not yet over on Friday, said VSOA union president Luc Tegethoff.

There are still spontaneous actions here and there in Flanders, and picket lines are still set up in Wallonia.

Bpost had confirmed on Thursday evening that an agreement had been reached with the unions regarding the implementation of the transformation plan for postal workers.

"But in fact, it was still only a proposal, which must be submitted to our members," said Tegethoff.

He explained that such a process takes time. The unions are expected to release a joint position statement from the staff by Monday at the earliest. Until then, therefore, disruption to mail delivery is still possible, he states.

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