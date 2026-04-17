Person injured after attempted robbery near Brussels-North train station

The Bruxelles-Nord - Brussel-Noord - Brussels-North train station. Credit: Belga / Paul-Henri Verlooy

One person was injured in Brussels on Thursday evening following an attempted pickpocketing in the Brussels-North train station area, the Brussels-North police zone reported on Friday.

"On Thursday, April 16, around 22:00, our officers responded to a call near the Gare du Nord train station regarding a victim injured with a blunt object following an attempted pickpocketing," said Katlien Breugelmans, spokesperson for the local police district.

The victim's life is not in danger. "The victim was treated by emergency services, and their injuries are not life-threatening," police said.

Police indicate that an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrator(s).

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