Bpost strike: Disruption to parcel deliveries amid uncertainty over return to normality

Union workers are blocking the entrance of the Liege Bpost centre on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Delays in parcels, administrative documents and even technical inspection notices are mounting across Belgium, as the ongoing strike at Bpost continues to affect both households and businesses.

For more than three weeks, industrial action has been weighing heavily on postal services, particularly in Brussels and Wallonia, where parcels remain blocked, and processing has at times been suspended.

The conflict, centred on a reorganisation plan including changes to working hours, is still at a standstill pending consultation with staff.

Five points to discuss

On Friday, 17 April, unions were expected to present a preliminary agreement reached with management the previous evening. The proposal includes maintaining job security, adjusting working hours so that most shifts end around 17:00, and increasing meal vouchers by €2.

However, union representatives stress that several points remain contentious. “There are five points to discuss,” said Thierry Tasset of CGSP Poste, while CSC-Transcom’s Stéphane Daussaint confirmed that workers must still be consulted before any decision is made.

Consequences

In the meantime, the strike continues to have concrete consequences. AutoSécurité told Belga that many motorists have not received their invitation for mandatory technical inspections in recent days. The company warns that legal deadlines still apply, meaning drivers could face late penalties without even being aware of it.

It is urging vehicle owners to check their inspection status and book appointments proactively to avoid additional costs.

The disruption is also being felt by consumers awaiting deliveries. “I waited at least a week and a half instead of the 3-4 working days promised,” one Brussels customer told RTL Info.

Consumer protection rules say that responsibility lies with the seller, not the postal operator. If delivery exceeds 30 days, customers can demand a new deadline and eventually cancel their order for a refund.

Compensation may also be possible in some cases. If sellers continued to rely on Bpost despite being aware of the strike, they may no longer be able to invoke exceptional circumstances to justify delays, according to Testachats, quoted by RTL Info.

Beyond parcels, even bills are arriving late, raising concerns about penalties. Here too, consumers are protected: late payment fees cannot be applied if delays are due to postal disruption. Still, Testachats advises checking digital documents whenever possible.

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