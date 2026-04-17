Italian police seize 143 counterfeit pop artworks, Belgians suspected

Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol. Credit: Pixabay

Italian police have seized 143 counterfeit artworks attributed to Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Banksy.

The works were intended to be the centrepiece of an exhibition titled 'Pop to Street Art: Influences' in Calabria, Italy, scheduled to run from July 2024 to January 2025.

Visitors were expected to admire the creations of pop and street art masters, but investigations revealed that many of the pieces were fake.

Authorities initially identified 133 forgeries. Following a collaboration with Belgian officials, 10 additional counterfeit artworks were seized in Liège. Experts are still assessing the authenticity of 11 more pieces.

The Academy of Fine Arts in Calabria had borrowed the paintings, prints, and sculptures from a Belgian company in exchange for a fee of €50,000, according to Italian police.

Searches conducted at three Belgian men's residences and three companies uncovered further incriminating evidence. Investigators allege these individuals operated a criminal network specialising in mass-producing fake artworks attributed to prominent pop art figures.

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