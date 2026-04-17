Night shop in Antwerp closes after suspicions of sexual exploitation

Illustrative image of a night shop. Credit: Pixabay

The mayor of Antwerp, Els van Doesburg (N-VA), has ordered the temporary closure of a night shop in the Kiel district due to public health and safety concerns, alongside serious indications of sexual exploitation and human trafficking, including of minors.

Police investigations, conducted in collaboration with emergency services, revealed that the night shop was repeatedly used as a meeting point for vulnerable young people. Evidence suggests that these individuals were lured with free cigarettes, vapes, and food before being exploited in a backroom of the shop.

Authorities also discovered links between the shop operator and individuals known to the police for involvement in child prostitution. Additionally, sexually explicit material and signs of a broader network were found on the operator's phone.

The city states that the shop played a facilitating role in providing a venue for sexual activities, including those involving minors. Numerous health violations were identified, with the premises described as unhygienic, infested with vermin and faeces, and containing expired food products. No action was taken following previous warnings.

The shop has been sealed for four months, from 22 April to 21 August 2026. Judicial investigations remain ongoing.

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