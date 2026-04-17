Belgian scientists launch research to tackle fatty liver disease

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

Researchers in Belgium have launched a new study to see whether microalgae could help prevent or treat fatty liver disease, a condition affecting around one in three people in the country.

The project brings together the Flanders Research Institute for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (ILVO), Vrije Universiteit Brussel and the University of Antwerp.

Scientists will examine natural compounds found in microalgae to determine if they can reduce fat build-up in the liver.

Fatty liver disease is often caused by consuming too many calories over time. It can lead to inflammation and permanent liver damage, and raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes, kidney failure and liver cancer.

As part of the research, around 600 algae samples will be analysed and tested on liver cells. Researchers aim to narrow these down to about 50 promising substances that could be used in treatment.

The most effective extracts will then be tested on mice with fatty liver disease to assess their impact. Scientists hope to develop a "nutraceutical", a health supplement that can be taken to help prevent the condition.

Experts say that while diet and exercise remain key to prevention, modern lifestyles mean additional solutions may be needed.

The three-year project, called Alga-Care, has also seen the launch of a new 300-litre algae bioreactor in Ostend, which researchers say could play a role in improving public health in the future.

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