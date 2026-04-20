Extra police surveillance after young boy shot with a BB gun in Limburg

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

There will be increased supervision at a recreational area in Zutendaal, in the province of Limburg, after a twelve-year-old boy was shot with a BB gun last Friday.

The boy was forced to his knees and targeted by a group of young people, all around 13 years old.

His mother alerted authorities and filed a complaint with the local police in the Carma zone, covering Zutendaal and surrounding areas. An investigation into the incident, which occurred on on Blookbergstraat, has been launched.

This marks the second similar occurrence reported to the mayor in roughly two weeks. Following the first incident, police presence in the area was already heightened, and this enhanced patrol will continue.

Mayor Ann Schrijvers emphasised that the Blookbergstraat recreational area should remain a space for community connection, enjoyment, and play for all ages.

The mayor stated that safety is a priority, underscoring the importance of both prevention and dialogue while affirming that punitive measures will be taken when necessary. She also expressed gratitude to the police for their prompt and decisive response to the situation.

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