Postal services in Brussels still disrupted due to Bpost strike

Credit: Belga

Postal services in Wallonia and Brussels remain disrupted on Tuesday due to strikes at Bpost.

The strike, which began spontaneously at the end of March, is in response to a proposed transformation plan for mail and parcel distribution.

Last Thursday, Bpost management announced an agreement on the transformation plan. However, unions stated that the proposal would require consultation with workers, leading to the continuance of the strike.

On Monday evening, management and unions met again, with Bpost presenting a new proposal. Union representatives will consult their members and provide feedback. “Unions are discussing with workers. We will see where things stand by the end of the day,” said a Bpost spokesperson.

Management hopes to secure a final agreement with unions by 30 April to end the industrial action.

In Brussels, striking workers continue to block distribution centres, halting all mail and parcel deliveries. In Wallonia, only 49% of delivery routes are operating.

By contrast, deliveries in Flanders are less affected, with 91% of routes running. Yet, some distribution centres in Limburg Province and three in Flemish Brabant remain impacted by the strike.

The prolonged stoppage has led to a backlog of mail and parcels, now stored at various facilities, including the former Caterpillar site in Gosselies (Charleroi).

Hundreds of thousands of parcels and millions of letters are temporarily stored in secure and optimal conditions. According to Bpost, items are not kept longer than necessary.

Related News