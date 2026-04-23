Police arrest suspect after series of car break-ins in Ixelles

On-street parking zone in Brussels. Credit: Belga.

The police have arrested a person on suspicion of theft from cars in Brussels, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone said on Thursday.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen mobile phones and computers by using a signal jammer to prevent the cars from locking.

The individual was arrested on Tuesday by the local police. "A patrol recognised the suspect based on CCTV footage of an alleged car theft committed the previous Friday," the police said. The officers have monitored the suspect discreetly before making the arrest.

Upon the arrest, the suspect had various items in their possession, including women's sunglasses, a wallet, a hair clip, and a signal jammer used to block car locks. Police suspect this person is linked to three car break-ins in Ixelles.

The police then carried out a search of the suspect's home after contacting the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office. During this search, they discovered numerous allegedly stolen items, including 35 computers, mobile phones, work tools, dozens of backpacks and suitcases, a variety of documents and passports, and multiple bags filled with clothing.

During his questioning, the suspect, who is in the country illegally according to the authorities, admitted to having committed thefts regularly over the last three years.

He was handed over to the Public Prosecutor's Office following his questioning. The Public Prosecutor's Office referred the case to an investigating judge, who charged him with burglary and issued an arrest warrant.

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