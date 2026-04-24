Supermarkets still prohibited from opening on Sunday afternoons

Illustration picture shows people shopping at a Delhaize supermarket. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Federal Government has relaxed shop opening hours. However, the law still prohibits shops from opening their doors on Sundays after 12:00, according to both the trade unions and the employers.

Even though the government has abolished the mandatory weekly closing day, the legislation that prevents retail staff from working on Sundays after 12:00 remains unchanged, the cabinet of Minister for the Self-Employed Eléonore Simonet (MR) confirmed. "We are not changing anything regarding social legislation."

Luc Ardies, Managing Director of Buurtsuper.be, the mouthpiece of independent supermarkets, also confirmed this. "Labour legislation prohibits deploying staff on Sundays after 12:00 PM. This applies to student workers and flexi-jobs, and it applies to the entire retail sector."

There are a few exceptions. For instance, it is permitted in municipalities on the list of tourist centres. And, for example, furniture stores are also allowed to open their doors on Sunday afternoons.

Nevertheless, in practice, it appears that many shops, particularly supermarkets, remain open on Sunday afternoons. The ACV trade union also notes this, pointing to the example of Delhaize.

"Half of the Delhaize stores ignore the Sunday law," said Kristel Van Damme, responsible for the retail sector at ACV Puls. "That is no longer a grey area; that is pure lawlessness."

According to the union, there is hardly any enforcement of the rules regarding Sunday work. "Even if violations are detected, the fine is disproportionate to the profit made," said Van Damme.

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