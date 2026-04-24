Yellow alert for fires in Flemish nature reserves

A sign warning of extreme fire hazard is seen at the Kalmthoutse Heide nature reserve in Kalmthout on Thursday, 11 August 2022. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

A yellow warning concerning the risk of fire in Flemish nature reserves has been in force for several days, the Flemish agency for nature and forests said on Friday.

Due to a lack of rainfall, natural areas are beginning to dry out, increasing the risk of fire. Managers and firefighters are therefore on high alert. All the northern provinces of the country are affected.

The public is urged to exercise caution in natural areas, refrain from smoking, and avoid lighting fires.

In Flemish Brabant, firefighters have been called out several times this week to extinguish small brush fires, the local fire department confirmed, corroborating a report by VRT Nieuws.

Firefighters responded to incidents in Leuven, Tervuren, Tielt-Winge, and Scherpenheuvel-Zichem. They also remind the public that burning garden waste in one's backyard is prohibited.

In Wallonia, the red flag was raised on Thursday in the High Fens Nature Reserve due to the increased risk of fire. Several paths are closed to traffic and the public.

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