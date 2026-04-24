MR elects president of party's Brussels branch

MR David Weytsman. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

David Weytsman has been elected president of the Brussels and Periphery branch of the centre-right francophone liberal party in Belgium, Reformist Movement (MR), securing 71.3% of the votes.

The election results were announced on Friday by Viviane Teitelbaum, head of the electoral office of the regional branch, following the vote count.

Weytsman received 600 votes, significantly outperforming his competitors: Geoffroy Coomans de Brachène, who garnered 26.6% (224 votes), and Anderlecht activist Yvan Kerekes, who received 2.2% (17 votes).

The voting took place at the MR headquarters through a secret ballot and required an absolute majority. It was held over several days, beginning on Tuesday.

The election was prompted by the decision of outgoing president David Leisterh to step down from the role.

Weytsman, aged 44, has been deeply involved in politics since the early 2000s, starting his career alongside Jacques Simonet during his last campaign.

He has served as a parliamentary assistant, held advisory positions for federal ministers Didier Reynders and Charles Michel and served as a councillor in Brussels.

Weytsman also spent seven years as a Brussels regional MP and has consistently been elected in communal and regional elections since 2012.

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