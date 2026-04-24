No agreement in sight as Bpost strike continues

Credit: Bpost

There is still no social agreement at Bpost as negotiations between unions and management are set to continue on Monday, according to well-informed sources.

The labour dispute has been ongoing since late March.

Concerns have arisen over the company's plans to adjust working hours to align with changes in the parcel delivery market.

Some staff have remained on strike for more than three weeks after the conflict began.

For over a week, no mail or parcels have been delivered in Brussels due to access being blocked at local distribution centres.

Last Monday, management presented a new proposal.

Union and management representatives met to discuss it on Thursday and Friday, and talks are scheduled to resume on Monday.

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