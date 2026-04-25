Forty Aldi stores closed amid possible Sunday opening

Workers on strike pictured in front of a closed Aldi supermarket on Friday 24 April 2026 in Evergem. Several Aldi supermarkets are closed due to a staff strike. The employees have been on strike since yesterday, as the chain is considering opening its Belgian stores on Sundays. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

At least 60 Aldi supermarkets have shut their doors on Friday due to spontaneous staff protests against the management’s plan to open stores on Sundays, according to the Christian trade union CNE.

The number of closed stores may change throughout the day, as some striking locations might reopen. Workers initiated the movement by setting up picket lines to express their dissatisfaction.

Union officials are supporting the protest and assisting staff. “We stand by the workers,” said Évelyne Zabus, permanent secretary of the CNE. “We will soon consult employees to secure a clear mandate and devise a strategy moving forward.”

In Wallonia alone, approximately 30 Aldi stores remain closed, added Zabus.

The union has expressed disappointment with management’s approach, claiming the Sunday opening plan was introduced during discussions intended to focus on employee demands, such as salary improvements.

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