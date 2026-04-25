Stores open until 21:00, no mandatory closing day

Food shopping is notoriously expensive in Belgium. Credit: Martijn Baudoin/Unsplash.

The Belgian government has decided to allow shops to stay open every day until 21:00 and abolish the mandatory weekly closing day.

This move, aimed at convenience for consumers, has sparked concerns about its impact on workers’ well-being. Lode Godderis, CEO of prevention service IDEWE and professor of occupational medicine at KU Leuven, warned that the shift towards a 24/7 society is harming employees, as well as their families.

Longer opening hours and potential Sunday trading increase stress for retail workers due to higher workloads and irregular shifts, Godderis explained in a press statement. He added that the result is diminished family time, reduced participation in social or sporting activities, and lower overall social cohesion.

While halting the international trend towards greater flexibility in working hours may be challenging, Godderis urged policymakers to take measures to mitigate its effects. He pointed to Scandinavian countries like Sweden and Norway, which have implemented family-friendly policies, including guaranteed leisure time for families, shorter working hours with full wages, and extended parental leave.

In a related protest, approximately 40 Aldi stores have closed this weekend as employees demonstrate against the prospect of Sunday openings.

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