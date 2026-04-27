No resumption of dialogue, as Bpost staff continues strike

Union workers are blocking the entrance of the Liege Bpost centre on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The negotiation meeting between bpost management and unions, planned for Monday, did not take place, Belga has confirmed.

The dispute at the postal company has been ongoing since late March and centres around management's plans to adjust working hours to better align with changes in the parcel market.

A new proposal was presented by management last Monday, followed by discussions on Thursday and Friday. Talks were expected to continue on Monday.

Both sides aim to reach an agreement by Thursday, 30 April, though this deadline now appears challenging. Management has stated that it remains "wide open" to dialogue.

Meanwhile, part of the bpost workforce continued striking on Monday. No walkouts were reported in Flanders, where all delivery rounds went ahead as scheduled. In Brussels, however, disruptions occurred due to picket lines outside certain distribution centres. In Wallonia, some disturbances were reported in areas including Boussu, but over 99% of rounds were completed.

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