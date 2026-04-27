F-16 jets to fly over Belgian coast

F-16 fighter jet. Belga / Gerard Gaudin

The Belgian Defence Force is organising advanced training exercises for its F-16 pilots over various coastal municipalities early this week.

The exercises are intended to maintain the pilots' readiness but may temporarily cause higher noise levels.

The series of exercises runs from Monday through Wednesday. It is intended to ensure that pilots remain fully operational under all possible circumstances.

They are training to respond to various types of aerial threats in realistic and demanding environments. These activities contribute directly to maintaining the expertise, safety, and rapid intervention capability of the Air Force, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The training flights will be visible over Koksijde, Veurne, Diksmuide, Ypres, Poperinge, Nieuwpoort, Westende, and the surrounding areas.

A first wave of training takes place in the morning, and the second follows in the early afternoon. "Some phases of the exercise may temporarily cause higher noise levels," it states. "Defence is making every effort to limit the nuisance and guarantees a meticulously planned operation so that it can proceed safely and in a controlled manner."

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