Union denounces decision to allow shops to open on Sundays

A Setca-BBTK union member at the start of the national demonstration on 13 January 2025. Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

"Setca's position is clear. Sunday is not just another day," the union stated on Monday, after the Belgian Government announced on Friday the abolition of the mandatory weekly closing day.

The decision has prompted a major controversy, as trade unions raise concerns over employees' well-being and the balance between economic interests.

"In the retail sector, the pressure to open stores every Sunday is constantly increasing. This trend is explained in particular by the proliferation of franchises within large chains like Delhaize and Mestdagh, and by the increasingly disconnected scope of joint committees from reality," explained Myriam Delmée, president of the Setca union.

The union opposes the widespread adoption of Sunday work and demands that the weekly day of rest be maintained.

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