Most students use AI for schoolwork, study shows

A student looks at the ChatGPT app on his phone after an artificial intelligence (AI) class at the College Jean Mace in Mulhouse, on March 26, 2026. Credit: Belga / Sebastien Bozon / AFP

Half of secondary school students use artificial intelligence (AI) multiple times per week or more often to assist with their schoolwork, according to initial results from the 2026 Large Scholarly Survey conducted by the Flemish Student Union earlier this year.

30% of secondary students use AI tools multiple times a week, and 20% even daily or more frequently. Only 7% report not using AI for school assignments at all.

"AI is no longer a futuristic concept for us; it’s a daily reality and tool," said 18-year-old Lieselore Wouters, chairperson of the Flemish Student Union.

Usage varies by grade level, with 38% of first-year students using AI tools at least multiple times a week compared to 55% in second years and 60% in third years.

Most students—72%—use AI to seek explanations for concepts. 54% use it for inspiration, while around 40% rely on it to self-test knowledge or summarise information. 14% admit to delegating their schoolwork entirely to AI.

Boys are twice as likely as girls to use AI in this way, with nearly one in five boys compared to one in ten girls. "Fortunately, this remains a small minority," Wouters noted.

A significant concern is the lack of scrutiny applied to AI-generated information. 35% of students rarely verify this information, while 52% do check AI outputs.

"This highlights the need for more classroom time focused on teaching students how to use the technology effectively," Wouters explained. 42% of students also expressed concerns about how their peers are using AI tools.

Schools appear aware of AI’s growing presence, with only 8% of students reporting no established guidelines regarding its use. However, AI policies are often fragmented, with 62% stating that rules vary among teachers.

Wouters advocates for "a solid framework with clear agreements" developed through consultation "with students, not about students."

"Even if the supposed AI bubble bursts, this technology is here to stay. Responsible AI use equips students with the skills they need for tomorrow’s workplace," Wouters concluded.

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