Bpost resumes work except two centres in Brussels

Bpost. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Lambert

More Bpost services resumed work following a strike on Tuesday. In Brussels, however, two distribution centres remain blocked, spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy said.

Just like on Monday, there is no strike in Flanders on Tuesday either. According to the spokesperson, all postal workers are at work. "In Wallonia, for the first time, there are no longer any blockades at distribution centres," he adds. More than 97% of Walloon postal workers are working.

In the Brussels Region, however, there are still blockades at the distribution centres in Schaerbeek and Brussels North. "Trucks carrying mail and parcels cannot pass," states Goedefroy. The blockade at the Anderlecht distribution centre is over.

Bpost has deployed bailiffs over the past few days to identify blockades and lift them where possible, the spokesperson added.

Due to the labour dispute at the postal company, which has been ongoing since the end of March, the delivery of hundreds of thousands of parcels and millions of letters has fallen behind.

There is unrest regarding the company's plans to shift working hours in order to better respond to the new reality of the parcel market.

It is unclear when management and unions will sit down at the negotiating table again. The intention was to reach a final agreement on the plans by Thursday, but it is uncertain whether that timing is still feasible. No talks are reportedly scheduled for Tuesday.

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