Belgium opens inquiry into Telenet's new tariffs

Minister for Consumer Protection, Social Fraud and Equal Opportunities, Rob Beenders, at a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 5 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Belgian Federal Minister for Consumer Protection, Rob Beenders (Vooruit), announced on Tuesday that an investigation has been launched into Telenet's new pricing model, which includes a €20 increase in its cheapest internet subscription.

Telenet has revamped its offerings, shifting away from standard bundles to focus on personalised services.

The telecom company unveiled this change during a Monday press conference, stating that its packages are now simpler and tailored to individual needs.

Customers will have greater flexibility to combine services such as internet, mobile telephony, television, and entertainment into customised bundles, according to Telenet.

Each option is priced separately, with premium entertainment and streaming services like Netflix, Streamz, and Disney+ offered independently, without requiring a digital TV subscription.

Telenet plans to proactively contact existing customers with personalised proposals based on their profile, current usage, and subscribed products.

While the company predicts around 500,000 customers will transition to the new model this year, those who prefer to keep their current subscription can do so.

The impact of the new pricing depends on individual circumstances, according to Telenet.

Traditional television services with standard channels will become cheaper, but the lowest-priced internet subscription, previously capped at €36 with data limitations, has been discontinued.

The cheapest internet plan now costs €56 and comes with unlimited data.

Related News