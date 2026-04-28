High risk of wildfires in Belgium

Picture of the aftermath of a forest fire in the Mechelse Heide, on Friday, 23 May 2025. Credit: Belga / Jill Delsaux

Since Tuesday morning, a high risk of wildfires has been declared in both Flanders and Wallonia, due to prolonged dry weather with no rainfall.

Code yellow was upgraded to code orange in all Flemish provinces on Tuesday morning, according to the Agency for Nature and Forests.

The Walloon Department of Nature and Forests vigilance unit reports a high risk of fire in all Walloon provinces from Tuesday, 28 April 28, to Friday, 1 May.

The risk will then be moderate for Saturday, 2 May, and Sunday, 3 May, and would become low from Monday, 4 May, as rainfall is expected.

Additionally, a strong, consistent wind from the east is adding to the fire risk, the Flemish agency explained. Combined with dry weather, it has significantly raised wildfire danger.

The agencies are urging everyone to be extra cautious and to refrain from smoking in forests or natural areas, starting fires, and leaving children without supervision.

Anyone who notices a suspicious situation is advised to report it by calling the emergency number 112.

Fire brigades and nature management teams are maintaining heightened vigilance and are ready to respond swiftly if needed.

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