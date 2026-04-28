Jette revamps its communication with residents

Market in Jette. Credit: Visit Brussels

The municipality of Jette in Brussels has launched a new communication strategy aimed at providing residents with faster and more focused information.

The strategy includes a redesigned website, an online magazine, a newsletter, and more active use of social media.

It features intuitive menus, a powerful search function, and practical shortcuts to help users navigate easily. New tools such as visual tutorials and a multilingual chatbot assist residents with administrative queries.

Complementing the website, Jette launched a new webzine, www.jetzine.brussels — a first for Brussels municipalities — which provides an overview of local activities, news, and features on community life.

Residents can also subscribe to a personalised newsletter linked to the webzine. Based on individual interests, they’ll receive regular updates on news and events in the municipality.

Social media forms another cornerstone of Jette's strategy. The municipality uses Facebook and Instagram to share event information and initiatives quickly and interactively. Its Facebook page currently has more than 10,000 followers.

According to municipal officials, the updated communication approach aims to create modern, accessible, and interactive channels that meet the needs of the community.

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