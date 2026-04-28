Police shut down four shops in Schaerbeek

Illustrative image shows cigarettes and tobacco in a newspaper shop, in Brussels, Friday 25 November 2016. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Brussels-North police zone (Schaerbeek/Evere/Saint-Josse-ten-Noode) announced on Tuesday that it had administratively closed four businesses located on Place de la Reine, in the municipality of Schaerbeek.

Police officers from the local police district conducted raids on 17 April at these shops, with assistance from the Federal Public Service Finance (FPS Finance), the canine unit, and the Support Team (BTA), as part of an investigation into the illegal sale of cigarettes.

In addition to the administrative closure of the four shops, "more than 82,000 undeclared cigarettes and €11,000 in cash were also found and seized.

Fourteen official reports and a fine of over €160,000 were issued," the police stated.

The police added that the case file has been forwarded to and taken over in its entirety by the General Administration of Customs and Excise (FPS Finance).

Related News