Investigation reveals Iranian power networks active in Belgium

Large march in support of the Iranian people, on Sunday, 1 March 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Active networks in Belgium may be linked to Iranian influence operations, a Paris Match Belgium investigation revealed on Thursday.

The investigation referred to a ceremony held on 18 April in Molenbeek by the Ahl al-Bayt Foundation, which honoured figures from the Iranian regime, including the Supreme Leader.

The event, discreetly broadcast, involved calls for financial support for the "resistance front," described as a network of actors aligned with Tehran.

According to the report, corroborated by Iranian opposition sources, these activities are part of a wider network consisting of associations, mosques, and cultural centres in cities such as Brussels, Antwerp, and Ghent.

While legally distinct, these entities reportedly share personnel and operations, allowing the network to appear fragmented yet maintain numerous points of influence.

The network is said to organise cultural and religious events, promote pro-Iranian political positions, and raise funds.

Activities mentioned also include monitoring opposition figures and disseminating political ideologies mirroring those of the Iranian government.

The report specifically mentions the Al-Mustafa Foundation, headquartered in Antwerp, which reportedly hosted a gathering on 15 March in Brussels.

The foundation is linked to Iran's Al-Mustafa International University, a body under US financial sanctions for alleged roles in recruiting for militias and intelligence operations.

Despite these findings, security sources quoted in the investigation suggest that these networks do not currently pose a direct threat comparable to those of other nations.

Nonetheless, experts warn of interference and surveillance activities within Europe.

One case cited by the investigation involves an alleged kidnapping plot targeting MP Darya Safai (N-VA) in 2025, a matter still under judicial review.

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