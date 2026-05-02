Rain to return to Belgium despite warm Spring weather

Credit: Belga

Cloudy skies are expected on Saturday morning with chances of thunderstorms, followed by drier conditions before heavy storms return later in the day, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Sunny spells and convective clouds will feature during the day, leading to thunderstorms arriving from France by late afternoon and evening. These storms may be intense, bringing heavy rain, hail, and strong gusts of wind.

Temperatures will range between 21 °C and 25 °C inland, while coastal regions will see cooler highs of 17 °C to 18 °C. Winds are expected to be moderate, coming from the southwest, but will shift to northwest, then north to northeast along the coast.

The weather will turn drier overnight, though the skies will remain cloudy. Weak rain showers may reach western areas before dawn. Overnight temperatures will vary from 10 °C in the High Ardennes to 14-15 °C in the west. Winds will shift from easterly to southeasterly, becoming southerly later in the night.

On Sunday, cloudy skies are likely initially with occasional showers. After brief sunny intervals, stronger thunderstorms are forecast to develop during the day. Temperatures will peak at 14 °C in the High Ardennes and 19 °C in western regions and Campine.

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