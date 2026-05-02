US to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany within year

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Belga/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP

The United States will withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany within a year, reducing its military presence there by about 15%, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The drawdown is expected to be completed within six to twelve months, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed in a statement. Currently, more than 36,000 American troops are stationed in Germany, according to official figures last updated at the end of 2025.

This decision follows remarks by President Donald Trump earlier in the week, suggesting a reduction in US forces in Germany, a NATO ally, after a dispute with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The chancellor criticised the US strategy in Iran on Monday, describing America as lacking any clear approach and suggesting that Tehran was humiliating the global superpower.

In response, Trump lashed out on Tuesday, accusing Merz of supporting Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. “He thinks it’s fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. He has no idea what he’s talking about!” Trump said.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that Washington was “studying and reviewing the possible reduction” of US military forces in Germany. “A decision will be made very soon,” he added.

Trump has frequently expressed frustration with European allies for their reluctance to provide logistic or military support against Iran or to bolster security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route tightly controlled by Tehran.

Throughout his presidency, he has criticised European nations for what he views as insufficient commitment to their own defence, often accusing NATO of relying excessively on US military support and threatening American disengagement from the alliance.

In addition to Germany, Trump revealed on Thursday that he is also considering scaling back US troop levels in Italy and Spain, citing ongoing tensions over Iran. “I probably will—I don’t see why I shouldn’t,” he said from the Oval Office, accusing Italy of being unhelpful and describing Spain’s conduct as “absolutely odious.”

As of the end of 2025, Italy housed 12,662 active-duty US troops, while Spain had 3,814, official data shows.

The European Union has, in contrast, emphasised that the presence of US troops in Europe serves not only the region but also broader American global interests.

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