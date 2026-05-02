Diesel theft is booming in Flanders say transport companies

Credit: Belga

More than 10,000 litres of diesel were stolen from lorries belonging to Flemish transport companies in April alone.

One in five transport companies in the region has been affected, according to reports from Het Laatste Nieuws on Saturday, confirmed by Johan Staes of Transport & Logistics Flanders (TLV). Staes described the thefts as organised crime that disrupts the logistics chain and imposes significant financial losses.

Diesel theft is a longstanding issue in France, Staes noted, with transport firms being aware of regions and parking areas to avoid. In Flanders, however, the problem has escalated recently due to rising energy prices linked to the war in the Middle East. The reported theft in April is likely underestimated, as many companies forgo filing reports due to cumbersome procedures, particularly in France.

The financial impact goes beyond the stolen fuel. Companies face repair costs, losses from spoiled fresh goods reliant on cooled storage, and broader disruptions to operations, with damages often reaching thousands of euros, Staes explained. Drivers also suffer, with some being awakened by thieves and threatened, affecting their rest. Environmental damage caused by fuel spills adds to the concerns.

To combat the issue, TLV suggests equipping fuel tanks with protective metal plates to deter theft but emphasises that creating secure lorry parking areas is the key solution. The organisation is calling for stricter police enforcement and streamlined reporting processes to address the growing problem.

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