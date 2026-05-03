Antwerp firefighters complete 60 interventions during night's thunderstorm

Thunderstorm. Credit: Belga

After a night of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, Antwerp’s fire brigade received over 60 emergency calls.

At one point, 30 interventions were queued due to the high demand. In the port area, lightning struck industrial gas supplier Air Liquide, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

“We received a lot of calls in a short time,” said a spokesperson for Antwerp’s fire brigade on Sunday. “Around 23:00 especially, there were many calls, and we had to prioritise the most urgent cases. By midnight, the backlog of interventions was mostly cleared.”

Meanwhile, damage was reported across the province, including the collapse of a barn in Brecht due to strong winds. Fire brigades are preparing for possible new disruptions as another storm is expected later this afternoon.

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