No blockades at Bpost for the first time since the start of the postal strike

Lorries pictured in the car park as some union workers block the entrance of the Liege X sorting office of Bpost in Awans, Tuesday 14 April 2026. Credit: Eric Lalmand

Postal services at Bpost have resumed normal operations for the first time since the strike began in late March, the company’s spokesperson Mathieu Goedefroy announced on Monday morning.

All distribution centres, including those in Brussels, are now functioning without disruptions.

Some postal workers remain on strike in Brussels and Wallonia, while no strikers have been reported in Flanders.

Bpost is prioritising clearing the backlog caused by the strike, which is expected to take at least ten days. The focus is on delivering parcels, death notices, vehicle registration plates, and registered mail.

No agreement has yet been reached between the unions and Bnode, the parent company of Bpost. A new meeting is planned for Wednesday.

The dispute centres around plans to extend delivery hours into the evening, which workers oppose.

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