Public welfare centres call for support to continue services across Belgium

Illustrative image of a Public Centre for Social Welfare. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Public Social Welfare Centres in Belgium are calling for new support measures from the Federal Government to ensure they can continue to provide their services.

According to the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG), they are under severe pressure due to the rising influx of social assistance applications, new calculation rules and faltering administrative reforms.

The time limit on unemployment benefits is leading to a sharp increase in the number of people turning to the Welfare Centres (CPAS/OCMW) in many cities and municipalities. At the same time, CPAS are having to cope with new rules and additional tasks.

To continue fulfilling their role, the centres need some breathing space, according to the VVSG.

Specifically, the CPAS are asking that no new reforms or additional obligations be rolled out over the next six months. They add that if new measures are introduced, there should be prior consultation with those on the ground, and there must be sufficient time to implement them properly.

In addition, they are calling for a temporary crisis system for cases of advance payments of benefits, so that CPAS do not have to step in every time other authorities have not yet made a decision. They also want CPAS to be able to decide temporarily for themselves whether a home visit is necessary as part of the social investigation, without any additional accountability burden.

Regarding the individualised social integration plans – the agreement framework between the CPAS and the client – the OCMWs are asking for the deadline to be temporarily extended from three to nine months. They are also requesting resources to adapt software to the new monitoring and registration procedures.

The VVSG has submitted the proposals to Federal Minister for Social Integration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA).

The association warns that, if no temporary measures are introduced, CPAS across the country risk facing difficulties in continuing to guarantee social assistance within the legal framework.

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