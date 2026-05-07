Ship that sank in the Port of Antwerp to soon be dismantled

The salvage of the sunken Sola Gratia cargo ship carrying sand, is ongoing at the Royerssluis lock in the Antwerp harbor on Sunday 19 April 2026. Credit: Belga

The ship Sola Gratia, which sank in April in the port of Antwerp, is set to be dismantled soon, according to confirmation from the Flemish Public Waste Agency (Ovam) on Thursday.

The vessel collided with a mooring bollard during the night of 17 to 18 April, severely damaging its hull. After the crew was rescued, operations focused on removing the roughly 1,600 tonnes of sand it was carrying as cargo.

Only then could the nearly 100-metre-long wreck be towed. The lifting operation was completed last Sunday, but salvaging the ship has been deemed unfeasible.

Authorities have notified all parties that the European regulations on waste transfers apply to the case. The ship will be transported to a demolition yard in Ghent that specialises in dismantling such structures.

"Ovam and the demolition company Galloo have offered assistance to the ship owner and insurer in navigating the necessary procedures," said an Ovam spokesperson.

"The responsibility now lies with the owner and insurer to initiate the process as quickly as possible. We’ve informed our teams to treat this as an urgent matter once the request is submitted."

Related News