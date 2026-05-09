Dry and sunny weekend in sight

Bois de la Cambre in Brussels. Credit: Ugo Realfonzo / The Brussels Times

Saturday will start sunny, with increased cloud cover later in the day, but it is expected to remain dry, with highs ranging from 17°C to 21°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Saturday evening and night will see partial cloud cover. While it is likely to stay dry, there is a growing chance of showers approaching from France by morning. Low temperatures will range from 3°C in the High Fens to 12°C along the coast.

Sunday is forecast to be largely dry in Flanders, with periods of sunshine and clouds. In southern regions, rain or thunderstorms may develop as the day progresses. Highs will vary between 14°C and 22°C.

Monday morning will begin with heavy cloud cover and rain in the southeastern areas, moving eastward. Later in the day, intermittent rain or showers are expected to spread from the coast toward the Ardennes. Temperatures will drop, with highs between 9°C in the High Ardennes and 15°C in central Belgium.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly dry, starting with clearer skies. During the day, cumulus clouds may form in inland areas, with a slight chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will once again range from 9°C to 15°C.

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