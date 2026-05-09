Scooter accident in Wallonia kills man in his sixties

Credit: The Brussels Times/Helen Lyons

A man in his sixties died on Friday afternoon after a scooter collision on a temporary footbridge near the Capitte Bridge in Houdeng-Goegnies, La Louvière, Belgium.

The bridge is currently under renovation, and the temporary footbridge was installed to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the historic canal.

The accident occurred when the victim was struck by another scooter rider coming from the opposite direction. Local reports suggest the two collided as one rider was overtaking a vehicle while ascending the footbridge, and the other rider was descending.

The older man succumbed to his injuries, while the other rider, a man in his twenties, sustained minor injuries and received medical attention from emergency services.

Jacques Gobert, the mayor of La Louvière, confirmed to the Belga news agency on Saturday morning that the footbridge was temporarily closed following the accident but has since reopened.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the collision, including whether it was safe for riders to travel in both directions on the narrow structure. Gobert noted that the temporary footbridge is part of the renovation work being carried out on the Capitte Bridge and Houtart Road.

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