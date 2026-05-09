25-year-old suspected of murder after Antwerp stabbing

Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

The police have arrested a 25-year-old Romanian man in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Antwerp district of Hoboken.

The incident occurred late Thursday night at Sint-Bernardsesteenweg, where a 30-year-old man lost his life and a 23-year-old man was injured. Their mobile phones were stolen during the attack, which is currently being investigated as robbery and violent theft at night.

On Friday evening, police carried out an arrest at a residence on the same street. The operation drew hundreds of local residents, some of whom attempted to storm the building and threw stones at officers.

A policeman was injured in the confrontation. Police managed to calm the situation with the assistance of mediation and neighbourhood teams. One individual was administratively arrested for causing trouble.

The suspect is being questioned and is expected to appear before the investigating judge later today as authorities continue their inquiry.

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