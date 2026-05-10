High temperatures and showers arrive on Sunday

There is a risk of thundery showers will increase again in the east and south of the country. Credit: Aleksandra.

Sunday starts with some clear spells, but cloud cover increases throughout the day, bringing showers to the southern half of the country that may become stormy by late afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

Maximum temperatures will range from 14°C at the coast to 22°C in Belgian Lorraine.

On Sunday evening, showers are expected to spread to central regions and parts of Flanders, with minimum temperatures between 4°C and 9°C.

Coastal areas may experience gusts of wind reaching up to 55 km/h.

Monday morning will be cloudy with rain in the southeast, which will move eastward, while the northwest sees clear spells early in the day. By the afternoon, cloud cover will dominate, with the possibility of scattered showers arriving from the North Sea.

It will be cooler, with maximum temperatures ranging from 9°C in the High Ardennes to 16°C in central areas.

Tuesday is expected to remain mostly dry, starting with sunny intervals, though clouds will build up inland as the day progresses. A local shower cannot be ruled out, with temperatures reaching only about 13°C in central regions.

Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies and scattered showers, with temperatures around 15°C in central areas.

Related News