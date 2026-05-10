Boy dies in bouncy castle accident in Flanders

Illustration picture shows two ambulance staff with a patient on a stretcher, outside the Andre Renard hospital in Herstal, which has closed its emergency department due to a lack of staff, Friday 10 December 2021. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Lambert

A seven-year-old boy died on Saturday afternoon following an accident on a bouncy castle during a youth football tournament in Hamme.

Emergency services rushed the boy to hospital immediately after the incident. “Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” confirmed Hamme Mayor Lotte Peeters. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, and no conclusions have been reached.

The mayor disclosed that several children were involved in the incident. “The other children were taken to hospital by their parents,” she added.

VW Hamme, the football club hosting the tournament, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “What should have been a joyful day at our club has been completely overshadowed by this heartbreaking accident,” the club said in a social media post. It extended condolences to the boy’s family, friends, and team. The boy, who fought bravely, passed away at UZ Gent Hospital.

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