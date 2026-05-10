Electronics store catches fire in Antwerp

Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

A fire broke out on Sunday morning in an electronics shop on Diepestraat in Antwerp-North, prompting the evacuation of residents and sending a mother and her three children to hospital for checks.

The fire started shortly before 9:00. Flames were visible on the ground floor of the shop, and the street quickly filled with smoke.

Emergency responders arrived promptly and ensured that the building’s residents were safely evacuated, according to police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns.

The mother and her three children, including a baby, were taken to hospital over concerns they may have inhaled too much smoke. They were later discharged and are reported to be in good health.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control swiftly. Preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by an electric scooter that caught fire.

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