Sunday 10 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Person injured in violent theft in Brussels

Sunday 10 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Person injured in violent theft in Brussels
A police van in Cureghem. Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

A person was injured in a violent robbery in central Brussels last night, the police have confirmed.

The incident occurred in Fabrieksstraat at approximately 2:25 on 10 May. The victim was wounded with a sharp object. Emergency services quickly arrived, and the injured individual was transported to hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled before police arrived at the scene. Authorities set up a security perimeter to allow emergency services to work safely and notified the public prosecutor’s office about the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the crime and to identify the suspect, according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere.

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