Man injured after being violently robbed in Saint-Gilles

A man was injured in a violent robbery in the Brussels municipality of Saint-Gilles, the local police zone in the Brussels-Midi area.

According to the victim, he was attacked by several individuals who attempted to rob him. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

"On Tuesday, May 12, around 1:30 a.m., our teams received a call regarding an injured man on Rue Egide Walschaerts," said the Brussels-Midi Police. The street is near Rue de Bosnie, the scene of various violent incidents, including a bombing and shootings.

"The man himself alerted emergency services and was assisted by a local resident who provided first aid. Upon arrival, the response teams made contact with the victim."

According to his initial statements, he had gone to a convenience store shortly before, where he was approached by several individuals who attempted to rob him. The victim was injured," the statement read.

The man was taken to the hospital but is not in life-threatening condition, the police added. "At this time, there is still no clarity regarding the exact location and circumstances of the incident or the perpetrators involved."

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