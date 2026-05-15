Drone threat suspends air traffic at Helsinki Airport

Helsinki Airport. Credit: Unsplash / Tom Brunberg

Helsinki Airport suspended air traffic for three hours on Friday following reports of a drone threat, according to Finland’s Prime Minister.

Flights to and from Helsinki Airport were halted from 4:00 am to 7:00 am local time (1:00 am to 4:00 am GMT), the airport authority confirmed in a statement, but did not disclose the reason behind the disruption.

The airport warned of possible delays and cancellations later in the day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted on X about a drone alert in the southern region of Uusimaa and announced increased military surveillance in response.

National emergency services also issued warnings about the drone threat, urging residents to seek shelter.

Last week, Finnish coastguards reported that two drones suspected of violating Finnish airspace originated from Ukraine, prompting an investigation into aggravated endangerment of public safety.

Authorities are continuing their inquiry into these incidents, along with four Ukrainian drones that crashed in Finland in March and April. Ukraine apologised, explaining that the drones might have veered off course due to Russian interference.

Related News