English typo spotted on Anderlecht banner at Belgian Cup final

Spot the typo in the RSC Anderlecht fans banner. Credit: Belga

Anderlecht’s supporters at the Belgian Cup final were left embarrassed after an English-language typo was spotted on their main banner on Thursday.

Brussels teams Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht faced off in the Belgian Cup final on Thursday, the first-ever all-Brussels final.

Union beat their local rivals 3-1 after extra time, celebrating their fourth Belgian Cup in their history.

Before the game, Anderlecht fans came in their numbers, and their launching of smoke bombs was so exuberant it delayed the start of the match.

What is more, the Anderlecht fans had made a huge banner which stretched the length of their end, which was reserved for Anderlecht fans.

However, people soon noticed that this huge banner, the flagship piece of their “tifo”, a fan choreography.

At the top was the number 1070, the postcode for the municipality of Anderlecht, and below that, ‘Cup Fighters’… or rather ‘Cup Figthers’.

Somewhere along the way, the 'g' and the 't' in 'fighters' were switched, leading to the blunder.

On the other side of the stadium, the Union Saint-Gilliose supporter's "tifo" played it safer with their banner, writing in French: "From Saint-Gilles to Heysel, we rule over Brussels".

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