Flemish government considers cracking down on non-farmers living on agricultural land

An organic farm in Overijse. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The Boerenbond (professional association of farmers) and Natuurpunt (natural conservation movement) have proposed financial penalties for individuals living on farms without engaging in agricultural activities, gaining support from the Flemish government.

The proposal aims to safeguard open spaces in Flanders by imposing stricter rules on land use in rural areas. Local authorities often overlook cases where people reside in agricultural zones without farming—a practice the two organisations want to reduce to an absolute minimum.

If exceptions are made, the plan suggests imposing a one-off fee for changing the land’s designated use and an additional yearly fee for properties in farming zones that are not used for agriculture.

Lode Ceyssens of the Boerenbond explained that the revenue from such fees could fund projects to prevent similar changes elsewhere, helping preserve the region’s open spaces.

Flemish Minister of Agriculture and Environment Jo Brouns (CD&V) expressed enthusiasm, stating that creative solutions like this are necessary for protecting open spaces. Coalition parties N-VA and Vooruit have also responded positively to the initiative.

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