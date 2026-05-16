Woman dies in Brussels subway tunnel

Illustration picture shows Metrostation Arts-Loi. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

A woman died in the metro tunnel between Heizel and Koning Boudewijn stations in Brussels on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted around 23:00 about the incident involving the woman.

Upon arrival, a medical emergency team and ambulance could only confirm her death.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the public prosecutor’s office.

The MVIB confirmed to Bruzz that the woman is middle-aged, between 50 and 60. The subway traffic was suspended last night until the service end.

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