Antwerp police intervene in event of Dutch influencer

Credit : Belga/ Dirk Waem

Antwerp police arrested seven people on Saturday evening following disturbances linked to an event organised by a Dutch influencer, police spokesperson Kim Bastiaens confirmed.

The unrest involved rioters throwing eggs, stones, and fireworks at buildings and police officers.

The influencer, known as ISAE, had arranged an event at a city restaurant to support a cancer patient. The gathering attracted around 100 young people, but fights broke out for reasons that remain unclear.

By 01:00 on Sunday, calm had returned, although police patrols continued to monitor the area. No injuries have been reported so far.

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